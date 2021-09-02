Courtney Hope

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: Phyllis decides it's a good idea to approach Sally at the party after Nikki put in her two cents. Sally is tense and upset, but it's clear Phyllis is just there to make her feel . . . worse.

Phyllis asks if she regrets coming to the party, but Sally says she doesn't because she's representing the company she works for, and she has a handsome date. Phyllis advises Sally that Adam has an agenda. She tells Sally that Adam will grow weary of her and kick her to the curb. Sally wonders if that's what happened to Phyllis.

Phyllis makes it clear that she and Sally are not alike, which Sally is grateful for. Phyllis also points out she's a respected business woman while Sally is just the town pariah. Red's temper flares up and questions when Sally will realize she's not wanted and implores her to go home!

Sally retorts with a "Go to hell, bitch" and douses Phyllis with her drink. Now that got everyone's attention! All eyes are on the dueling duo as Phyllis reaches for a nearby ice bucket and dumps the contents over Sally's head.

