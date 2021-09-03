Charles Shaughnessy Talks Pulling Double Duty on GH and DAYS: Beyond Salem

Veteran actor Charles Shaughnessy had fans gobsmacked when it was announced he was appearing on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and also returning to General Hospital. Yes, soap stans are happy to see Baron Shaughnessy (he's the fifth Baron Shaughnessy in his family) back in daytime, but many were left wondering just who he would show up as on the solo sudser on the Mouse House's network.

Fans were in for a delightful treat to see Shaughnessy take over the role of Victor Cassadine, originated by his co-star Thaao Penghlis. What's it like for the actor to partake of two roles at the same time? Shaughnessy spoke with Soap Opera Digest, discussed how excited he was to appear in both, and remarked of DAYS' streaming spin-off:

I’ve always been interested in the idea, funny enough, of soap operas moving over to streaming. I’ve always felt that they should be doing this because it’s kind of a perfect set-up for streaming, with the continual storylines that you can cut into different sort of chunks. For a couple of years now, I’ve thought, ‘That’s a great idea,’ and then suddenly my agent called and said, ‘Peacock is doing a streaming one-off of Days, sort of based off of Days storylines and characters, and they’re interested in having you come on board for it. Are you interested?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely!’ So that’s how it came about. And I was delighted! I had a blast. It was just a wonderful week [of taping], being back with the gang.

What was it like for Shaughnessy to return to GH in a different role? Shaughnessy first came on the soap as Holly Sutton's (Emma Samms) cousin Alistair in 1984, explained when his agent told him about the opportunity:

I said, ‘Well, sure! Okay!’ and it just sort of happened to coincide with this whole BEYOND SALEM thing, so I suddenly found myself appearing on the two different shows at the same time, one network, one streaming. It was a complete coincidence.

Shaughnessy is having a ball doing both shows and stated: