Could Beyond Salem's Chandler Massey And Zach Tinker Bring WilSon Home to "The Mother Show"?

Zach Tinker, Chandler Massey

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem welcomes back a pair of beloved Salemites: Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Tinker). The two actors previewed what's to come for "WilSon", the possibility of coming home to DAYS, and Tinker taking on the role with Soap Hub.

Where do viewers find Will and Sonny when the series opens? Massey said:

Will and Sonny are in Phoenix having a grand old time. They’re isolated from their family and friends but that gets remedied. They’re just chilling. Will decided to modernize his wardrobe a little bit.

The pair would love to come back to Salem proper. Tinker enthused:

I would. Totally. I had a blast. This is my first stint [with DAYS]. I don’t know what the norm was for Will and Sonny. While I can’t say much about what’s going to happen [on Beyond Salem], I can tell you we get into some interesting and fun stuff. We did some wild stuff that I’m very excited for people to see. If it’s the kind of stuff we’d be doing on DAYS, I’d love to come back!

Massey mused:

I feel the same way. I’d love to come back to DAYS – as you say, it’s the 'mother' show.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem debuts Sept. 6-10 only on Peacock.