Peacock Unveils Glossy New Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Character Key Art (PHOTOS)
The Salemites are looking glam.
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem premieres on Peacock on September 6, but before the highly-anticipated first episode the streaming platform has released glossy key art promoting its original series.
The photos include everyone from YA supercouple Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady Weston), to its icons Drake Hogestyn (John Black) and Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans).
Eileen Davidson's (pictured above) return has everyone salivating!
RELATED: Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Spoilers - Past and Present Salemites Reunite For 90's Style Caper
Check out more Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem key art photos below!
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem's Glossy Character Key Art
14 Images