Peacock

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is set to debut Monday, September 6 on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock! A new episode will drop each day with the grand finale dropping on Friday, September 10. The DAYS spinoff boasts an impressive cast of current Salemites and returning favorites engaged in a mysterious international jewelry heist filled with action, adventure, and romance!

Take a look below for a sneak peek of each of the five exciting episodes, and don't forget to tune in each day on Peacock beginning September 6 to watch your DAYS favorites as they travel Beyond Salem.

Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Charles Shaughnessy/Peacock

On Monday, September 6, the Beyond Salem adventure begins as a priceless relic is stolen and the search for its missing gems begins. John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are front and center as they accept a mission. Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) intervene in Carrie (Christie Clark) and Austin's (Austin Peck) marriage. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has a wedding surprise for Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Paulina (Jackée Harry) flashes an expensive ring; and Chad (Billy Flynn) takes off to visit old friends.

Jackee Harry, James Reynolds/Peacock

On Tuesday, September 7, John and Marlena find themselves in a bidding war with unexpected opponents. Billie (Lisa Rinna) is at odds with her new partner. Ben and Ciara want in on the hunt for the missing jewels. Leo (Greg Rikaart) returns and causes trouble for Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Will (Chandler Massey). Paulina, Abe (James Reynolds), Eli (Lamon Archey), and Lani (Sal Stowers) are confronted by unexpected guests.

Thaao Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Austin Peck/Peacock

On Wednesday, September 8, John and Marlena try to retrieve the necklace. Anna gets a surprise visitor. Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) has news about Paulina's ring. Eli and Lani's latest mission brings danger. Leo gets cozy with Sonny and Will; and Billie meets her match.

Christie Clark/Peacock

On Thursday, September 9, the plan comes together to recover the missing jewels. Billie is hot on the trail of an old friend. Ben and Ciara crash a very revealing party. Chad, Will and Sonny enter unfamiliar territory with Leo. Carrie is stunned by what she discovers.

Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers/Peacock

On Friday, September 10, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem concludes as Chad has a rude awakening. Ben and Ciara find themselves seeing double. Carrie decides to stand by Austin. Paulina receives an unexpected guest. John, Marlena, Billie and Shane work together to prevent global chaos; and the truth about the Alamainian Peacock is revealed!