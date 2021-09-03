Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of September 6-10, 2021

Judi Evans

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Doug (Bill Hayes) locks Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) in the freezer . . . did he purposely want to put his wife on ice? (Like so many before him no doubt!)

Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) pushing Ciara (Victoria Konefal) to churn up the baby factory, but she's not having any of it. Ciara is a mood and it puts a damper on their romantic picnic.

Abe (James Reynolds) wonders about his future with Paulina (Jackée Harry) and if it includes marriage.

When two people struggle for a gun, it's bound to go off. Who got shot, Calista (Cady Huffman) or Bonnie (Judi Evans)?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!