Can't get enough of Days of Our Lives hunk Ben (Robert Scott Wilson)? Then don't miss out on The Kelly Clarkson Show!

On his Instagram stories, the actor teased a behind-the-scenes clip of himself at the NBC chatfest. There's also a guest appearance by co-star Deidre Hall (Marlena).

Keep your eyes peeled for Rob and Dee on an upcoming episode of Kelly Clarkson!