September 3, 2021
First Impressions: Charles Shaughnessy as Victor Cassadine on General Hospital

Viewers were reunited with a character that's been away from General Hospital since 2014. Charles Shaughnessy roared back into daytime as the villainous Victor Cassadine.

It was revealed that Victor was responsible for Scotty's (Kin Shriner) plunge from an airplane he was sharing with Liesl (Kathleen Gati). Apparently, Victor wants Liesl all to himself and took the not-so-appropriate steps to make that happen.

Shaughnessy is popping up all over Soapland. The veteran actor will also be reprising the role of Shane Donovan on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

What are your first impressions of Shaughnessy as Victor? Sound off in the comments below!

