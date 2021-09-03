Kate Walsh Reprising Addison For Grey's Anatomy Season 18

ABC

Grey's Anatomy will welcome back a familiar face for Season 18: Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery (Kate Walsh), TV Line reports. Walsh appeared on the primetime soap for just over two seasons before headlining spinoff Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013.

No word yet on how long Walsh will stay, but she confirmed her return on the official Grey's Instagram account. Check out her announcement below.

Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Sept. 30 at 9 PM EST on ABC.