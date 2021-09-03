September 3, 2021
Publish date:

Kate Walsh Reprising Addison For Grey's Anatomy Season 18

Author:
Kate Walsh Addison

Grey's Anatomy will welcome back a familiar face for Season 18: Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery (Kate Walsh), TV Line reports. Walsh appeared on the primetime soap for just over two seasons before headlining spinoff Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013.

No word yet on how long Walsh will stay, but she confirmed her return on the official Grey's Instagram account. Check out her announcement below.

Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Sept. 30 at 9 PM EST on ABC.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Krista Vernoff
Pop Confidential

Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Krista Vernoff Previews "Really Intense" Season 17

pp
Pop Confidential

Shonda Rhimes Wants Addison Montgomery Back on Grey’s Anatomy

Screen Shot 2020-07-21 at 1.10.52 PM
Pop Confidential

Grey's Anatomy Executive Producer Krista Vernoff Says Season 17 Will Tackle COVID-19

greys-1024x641
Soaps

Grey's Anatomy Kickstarts Season 17 Production This Month