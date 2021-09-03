Peacock And Xfinity Rewards to Host Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Live-Stream Event

Xfinity

Get ready, Salem fans. To commemorate the premiere of the Peacock original limited series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Xfinity and Peacock are hosting a live stream event! The exclusive event will only be available to Xfinity Rewards members and will have actors Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Eileen Davidson, Drake Hogestyn, and James Reynolds.

Viewers will get the chance to talk with the actors and also see never-before- seen content, hear stories from the set, and ask their faves questions! Pooja Kapadia, Vice President, Customer Marketing and Loyalty, said about the event:

Xfinity Rewards is all about creating unique experiences that only Comcast NBCUniversal can make possible. We’re thrilled to be able to bring together Xfinity, Peacock, and the team at Days of Our Lives, to create this fun and memorable event for our customers.

The event takes place on Sept. 8 at 8 PM EST and is only for Xfinity Rewards members. To get in on the action, sign up is FREE by downloading their app or going online at: Xfinity.com/rewards.