Sydney Mikayla: "I Think General Hospital Came at The Right Time"

General Hospital thespian Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson) is opening up about her decision to join ABC's long-running medical drama. Speaking with Girls United, a platform created by Essence magazine for Gen Zers, Mikayla discussed how boarding GH was a great thing for her acting. The Emmy-nominated actress stated:

Growing up, especially as a Black girl, I didn’t feel like there were a lot of dramatic acting roles for Black girls. I felt like most of the time I was playing like a quicky one-liner or I had some sassy line. I was usually the punchline of some sort bringing the comedy, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it definitely did get tiring after a while and I was really ready for a challenge. I think General Hospital came at the right time. I really had a chance to explore my acting chops and really go into depth with this character, which I’ve been grateful to do. I’m so grateful to be able to create her to who I want to be while still carrying out the directors’ and writers’ visions. Hopefully, I represent in a positive light. In general, all my projects have taught me to try to make the character true to myself. It’s tough because I think a lot of projects have an idea of what they want or the character they’re trying to create. It’s my job to make the character more real so it never becomes a caricature of who I am or who my community is.

Life is mirroring art with Mikayla, as both she and her character Trina are heading off to college this year. Just how is Mikayla going to take on both acting and being a student at University of California, Los Angeles? The scene-stealer revealed: