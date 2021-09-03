Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) are in a committed relationship, but how long can their unwedded bliss last? The actors spoke to Soap Opera Digest about what might be in store for their characters' romance.

Thompson has been happy to see Billy move on from ex Victoria (Amelia Heinle), noting that the Abbott bad boy's bond with Lily is different. He mused:

Yeah, I mean, when I think about Victoria, she’ll always be in his life, especially with the kids and all. I do feel this is a way for him to mature a little bit and step out on his own. He had a challenging year where he tried to figure out what made him tick and what did he want out of life, so I think when the relationship [with Victoria] ended, he had a sense of freedom and self-worth for the first time in awhile. So I think it was interesting to see what Lily brought out in him, and vice versa. Billy is playful and not so serious, so there’s room for smiles, which helps to build a good kind of relationship.

Khalil is ready for a big challenge to Lily and Billy's love, musing:

Oh, absolutely. I think their relationship is ready for some sort of conflict between them. We haven’t had a chance to play that yet.

Will that challenge be more than Billy interfering with Victoria's new relationship? Could Billy and Lily be on the road to marriage? Thompson dished: