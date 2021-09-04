The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 6-10, 2021

Kimberlin Brown, Tanner Novlan

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) frets over Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) condition.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) continues to confide in Shauna (Denise Richards).

What Quinn and Shauna don’t know is that Eric (John McCook) is listening in on their conversation from behind the plants in the foyer.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) admits her feelings for Eric to both Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom).

Shockingly, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) does not share Finn’s concern about Sheila.

Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continue to focus on Eric and Quinn.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Sheila’s Fury Builds as Steffy Sends Finn Packing

Without knowing the details, Ridge begs Eric to fill him in on his marital woes.

Sheila awakens at the hospital with Finn by her side.

Quinn and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) do their best to steer clear of each other.

Unfortunately, Eric sees Quinn and Carter discussing their unrequited love.

The tension between Sheila and Steffy intensifies.

Zende (Delon de Metz) wonders what the hell is going on with Paris (Diamond White) and Finn.

Eric tries to turn the lights down and get romantic with Quinn.

Finn makes choices about his wife and his birth mama.

A little further on down the road . . .

A new challenge arises for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) head is turned by a person whose name is not Hope.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!