Broe vs. Phloe 2.0: Who Should Chloe Be With on Days of Our Lives? (VOTE)

Eric Martsolf, Nadia Bjorlin, Jay Kenneth Johnson

Days of Our Lives is serving up old school, soapy goodness with a rebooting of the Brady (Eric Martsolf)/Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin)/Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) triangle, or Broe vs. Phloe as it was infamously christened!

Brady recently lost his chance to reunite with Chloe, while still pining over Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Now that his ex-wife has moved on with his uncle, Mr. Black isn't afraid to be a little clever to try and win her away from Philip.

Philip is being classic Philip. He's letting his insecurities about Chloe's feelings for Brady cloud his judgment and cause him to do irrational things – like showing up at Broe's hotel room in the middle of the night when the pair was away on a "work trip". To be fair to Philip, he did find his woman and his rival in bed together!

Jay Kenneth Johnson, Nadia Bjorlin

Meanwhile, Chloe is caught between two men she's loved since she was a teenager, and is being forced to deal with their juvenile antics and insecurities. Which man will triumph? Maybe it's time she kicks both men to the curb and find someone else?

We want to know who you think Chloe should be with. Vote below!