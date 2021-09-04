Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 6-10, 2021

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Roman (Josh Taylor) notices some odd behaviors in Doug (Bill Hayes).

Bonnie (Judi Evans) steals a fortune from Xander (Paul Telfer).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) tries to find out more information about Calista (Cady Huffman).

Xander and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) reach an agreement.

Chad (Billy Flynn) tries to get Abigail (Marci Miller) to head home.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Eli (Lamon Archey) remember they are bros.

Xander tries to keep Gwen (Emily O’Brien) from implicating herself.

Bonnie tries to buy Calista off.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) have a sit down with Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) wants Chanel (Raven Bowens) to forgive her.

Bonnie’s wedding day features unexpected bullets.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady get all warm and fuzzy again.

Doug heads to University Hospital to see Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) has harsh words for Brady.

Philip also has harsh words for Gabi.

Steve and Justin (Wally Kurth) have a little chat about Bonnie.

A little on down the road . . .

Brady, Chloe, and Philip continue to be all Brady, Chloe, and Philip.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is a wee concerned he may pass his killer DNA on to his children.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) frets when she notices some changes in Doug.

Gwen and Xander can’t keep themselves out of trouble.

Allie and Johnny (Cameron Boatman) continue to rustle over Chanel.

Philip asks for Ava’s (Tamara Braun) help with Gabi and Jake.

Chad talks Abigail into returning to Salem.

EJ and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) revisit history.

Johnny asks Abigail to star in his movie.

Abe (James Reynolds) asks Paulina (Jackée Harry) to make him an honest man.

