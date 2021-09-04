Deidre Hall Peacock

How was being part of the upcoming Days of Our Lives spin-off for Deidre Hall? An old warm and familiar feeling. Hall appeared on the "Dishin' Days" podcast on Thursday where she discussed joining the highly-anticipated digital series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Hall was excited being part of the Peacock original and welcomed old viewers of the mothership to tune back in and view the new series as they both intertwine.

Hall explained:

You know what I think because there were so many of us that have missed each other the director had to begin every direction with 'Shut up!' we just we could leave each other alone. 'Charles [Shaughnessy] what you been doing?' and God 'Christie [Clark, Carrie Days] you're here, how the girls?' I mean it was just it was so delicious to be in that room for you know for five days and wonderful and what I what I think Ron [Carlivati Head Writer Days] is so clever because this is really impossible to do. How do you tell a caper story so five shows that dovetails in today's and follows? Nothing either lose anything so what I've said to people before is if you if you if you've seen Days years and years ago and you're afraid to come back this is a free standing. You will know the players, oh you'll know the relationships and you'll get a week worth of good old stories that are yeah that are self-contained. So it's good in it and if your Days-fed obviously you need to be there because this is it's like old home week.

Would Hall be on board for a spin-off for Marlena? The actress was asked if she'd be down with doing a show centered on her character if given the chance, something that almost happened in the '90s with Manhattan Lives. Hear what Hall has to say along with working with Jackée Harry (Paulina) and Marla Gibbs (Olivia) below!