General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 6-10, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) grills Ava (Maura West) about Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Portia (Brook Kerr) is in for a big shock,

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) wonders why Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) referred to KiKi by her government name.

Nina has yet another surprise visitor.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) have an informative sit down.

Trina has Ava’s back.

Portia has a secret, but she can’t keep it.

Carly (Laura Wright) reveals her true emotions to Jason (Steve Burton).

Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) is a strong shoulder for Carly.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Curtis discover an interesting connection between Naomi and Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Nina finds Jax threatening.

A little further on down the road . . .

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) get back to chasing down a very undead Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Meanwhile, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam are chasing down a very undead Drew.

Trina helps out Ava and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) investigates Liesl’s (Kathleen Gati) disappearance.

Austin (Roger Howarth) is worried about little Leo, which causes difficulties for Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned (Wally Kurth).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) uses Austin’s interest in Maxie (Kirsten Storms) to her advantage.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Harmony (Inga Cadranel) team up.

Shockingly, Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) causes drama for Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn come to each other’s aid.

