Mark Grossman, Courtney Hope

He's her boss. She's Genoa City's latest schemer. It's a story as old as time, but when soap opera chemistry is captured in a bottle it can be magical. This week on The Young and the Restless, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) found himself locking lips with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Ultimately, Adam drew the line even though both were obviously into each other. For her part, Sally wasn't too happy about Adam pumping the breaks.

I'm not sure Sally is up to the challenge of breaking down Adam's many emotional walls to conquer his heart, but it could be fun watching her try. What do you all think? Should the dark prince of Genoa City succumb to temptation with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Summer's (Hunter King) new nemesis? Vote below!

Are Adam and Sally on The Young and the Restless HOT or NOT?