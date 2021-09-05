September 5, 2021
The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Sheila Ramps Up Her Game Plan to Stay In Finn's Life

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of September 6-10, 2021
Kimberlin Brown

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) pulling out all the stops to spark a battle between her son Finn (Tanner Novlan) and new wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). 

Steffy accuses Sheila of faking the condition that landed her in the hospital, but Finn reminds Steffy that she is his mother. A surprised Steffy is not here for that nonsense and warns Sheila she's onto her game.

Steffy however, isn't easily scared off and tells Steffy she will always be in her son's life. Steffy marches right up to Sheila and threatens her! 

Sheila however, isn't easily scared off and tells Steffy she will always be in her son's life. Steffy marches right up to Sheila and threatens her!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

