Ken Corday/Photo credit: Chris Haston/NBC

Days of Our Lives Executive Producer Ken Corday was recently interviewed by Soap Opera Digest about Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Corday dished all about the excitement and adventure we can look forward to when the limited series begins September 6 on Peacock.

During the interview, Corday gave credit to NBC for the much discussed DAYS spinoff saying:

They [NBC] wanted to get some eyes from broadcast to streaming and they thought a special event would be a good way to do it.

The order for the spinoff came a few short months after it was announced DAYS had been renewed for two seasons. This renewal will take the long-running NBC soap through it’s 57th season. Corday went on to discuss how quickly the development of the spin-off series took place:

It was a fast and furious order and everyone did their jobs and I think the show is great. Ron [Carlivati, head writer] and Ryan [Quan, creative consultant] were so facile. Literally overnight they came up with the concept.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem airs Sept. 6-10 on Peacock!