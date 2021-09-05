September 5, 2021
The Young and the Restless Promo: Adam Defends Sally Against Victor's Verbal Assault

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of September 6-10, 2021
Mark Grossman

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victor (Eric Braeden) decides to put his two cents in concerning Sally's (Courtney Hope) budding relationship with Adam (Mark Grossman). Adam comes to the rescue and wonders what Victor is up to.

While Sally laments on how much fun they could have had, Adam shows up to give her some lip service of his own.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

