The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful alum Adrienne Frantz has taken Twitter over the past week teasing something "beyond" exciting. On September 1, Frantz retweeted a tweet from Days of Our Lives Head Writer Ron Carlivati, promoting the upcoming DAYS spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Later the same day, Frantz really got soap fans' tongues wagging when she tweeted her continued excitement about Beyond Salem, leading fans to believe she might be joining the Days spinoff.

On September 4, Frantz tweeted a message with a fabulous picture to fans that seemed to all but confirm she was headed back to our television screens.

A few hours later, Carlivati caused a collective squeal in the Twitterverse when he pretty much co-signed Frantz's buzz generating.

Are you excited about the possibility of Frantz joining Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem? Which classic DAYS character would you cast her as? Sound off in the comments!

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem airs exclusively on NBC's streaming service Peacock Sept. 6-10.