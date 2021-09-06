September 6, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and The Restless/The Bold and The Beautiful's Adrienne Frantz “Beyond Excited” About New Project

Is this scene stealer heading back to soaps?
Author:
Adrienne Frantz/PR Photos

Adrienne Frantz/PR Photos

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful alum Adrienne Frantz has taken Twitter over the past week teasing something "beyond" exciting. On September 1, Frantz retweeted a tweet from Days of Our Lives Head Writer Ron Carlivati, promoting the upcoming DAYS spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.  

Later the same day, Frantz really got soap fans' tongues wagging when she tweeted  her continued excitement about Beyond Salem, leading fans to believe she might be joining the Days spinoff.

On September 4, Frantz tweeted a message with a fabulous picture to fans that seemed to all but confirm she was headed back to our television screens. 

A few hours later, Carlivati caused a collective squeal in the Twitterverse when he pretty much co-signed Frantz's buzz generating. 

Are you excited about the possibility of Frantz joining Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem? Which classic DAYS character would you cast her as?  Sound off in the comments!

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem airs exclusively on NBC's streaming service Peacock Sept. 6-10.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ken Corday
Days of Our Lives

Ken Corday on Doing a DAYS Spinoff - "It Was The Network's Idea"

Peter Porte Small
Days of Our Lives

Y&R Grad Peter Porte Joins Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Zach Tinker
Days of Our Lives

The Young And The Restless' Zach Tinker Joins DAYS: Beyond Salem as Sonny

Deidre Hall
Days of Our Lives

Deidre Hall on DAYS: Beyond Salem - "It's Like Old Home Week"