On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Finn calls Steffy at Forrester from the hospital. She bombards him with questions before he even has a chance to tell her why he's there. Finn explains there was an emergency with his mother.

Naturally, Steffy thinks Finn is talking about Li, so Finn has to explain that it was Sheila. Steffy's tone changes, and Brooke and Ridge start paying attention. Finn tells Steffy that Sheila collapsed and for right now, she's being monitored. Finn doesn't know yet what exactly happened to her, but she's been unconscious ever since.

Steffy wants to know how Finn got this intel. Finn's in a corner now! He tells Steffy that Sheila just showed up at their house. Finn explains he told her she could no longer come over and he no longer wants to see her. Sheila got very upset at this revelation and collapsed.

Finn acknowledges he understands Steffy's feelings toward her, but he also says he's worried about her. Finn reminds Steffy that Sheila is his mother and he doesn't want to lose her. In the hospital bed, Sheila smiles slyly and lets those words fly around inside her head. In the same head, Sheila also vows that he won't lose her and no one will keep them apart, not even Steffy!

How will Steffy cope with this surprising news from Finn? Will Finn ever believe those who tell him what type of woman Sheila really is? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

