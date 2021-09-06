September 6, 2021
First Impressions: Zach Tinker as Sonny Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Zach Tinker

Sonny Kiriakis is alive, but troubled, in Phoenix. Zach Tinker debuted as Sonny on the premiere episode of Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Tinker's first interactions were with his onscreen husband Will (Chandler Massey) and best bud Chad (Billy Flynn). Sonny was upset that Will couldn't spare any free time to support him on the day he planned to take his company public. After Will's departure, Chad wanted to know what was really going on. Sonny admitted he thinks Will is having an affair.

What are your first impressions of Tinker as Sonny? Do you hope to see him pop up in Salem with Will and Arianna? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

