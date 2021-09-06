Legendary Today Show Weatherman Willard Scott Dead at 87

Willard Scott

The Today Show's former weatherman, the legendary Willard Scott, died on September 4 at the age of 87. Scott was a fixture on the NBC news show from 1980 until his retirement in 2015.

His warmth and charm made him popular with viewers, enough so that he was able to host other features, such as reporting on human interest stories and helping people celebrate their 100th birthdays on the air.

Scott also guest starred on The Hogan Family as Peter Poole, and hosted events like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Pillsbury Bake-Off. He also authored several books.

Friend and successor Al Roker expressed his thoughts via Instagram: