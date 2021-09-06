Amelia Heinle

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria and Ashland are sharing some quality time at Society. Victoria tells Ashland he can be completely honest with her. Ashland concurs. Victoria goes on to explain that as the daughter of Victor Newman, there is nothing Ashland could tell her that would shock her. She tells him he can trust her with anything. Ashland concurs once again.

Victoria reminds him as his soon-to-be-wife and business partner, they can't have any secrets between them. Ashland tells Victoria she has nothing to worry about. He's been ruthless, but he's never broken the law. Ashland defies Billy or anyone else to prove otherwise.

