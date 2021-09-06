The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the week of September 6-10, 2021

Here are the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) puts the screws to Ashland (Richard Burgi).

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) warns Billy (Jason Thompson) to stop poking into Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) personal life.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) retreats when talking to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Devon/Mariah: The two (Bryton James and Camryn Grimes) attempt to adjust to their new lives.

FALL PREVIEWS

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) wants justice for her father and is hellbent on her grandfather Sutton (Jack Landron) to pay. Things won't be that easy for Amanda as Sutton fights to stay out of prison.

Abby/Devon/Mariah/Tessa: Now that little Dominic is here, everyone who played a part in his birth tries to move on with their lives. Watch for Mariah to stun Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) with a massive change for the two. Meanwhile, Abby's (Melissa Ordway) family helps her as she raises Dominic solo while Devon figures out his place in his life.

Billy/Lily: As the Abbott black sheep continues his quest in his investigation into Ashland, Lily (Christel Khalil) starts to wonder if there's more to Billy's claims of looking out for Victoria.

Ashland/Victoria: Life for the couple gets a bit hard, and it isn't Locke's health issues. Victor will keep digging into Ashland's past, with Phyllis assisting Nick in his investigation. Look for more questions to arise with Ashland's history and for Victoria to start to wonder if she knows Ashland at all.

Jack/Phyllis/Nick: Trouble is on the horizon for "Phick". Jack asks Phyllis and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) for help. The time Jack has been spending with Phyllis starts to reignite old feeling for Old' Smilin'. Watch for Jack's feelings for Red to cause problems for her and Nick.

Sally/Adam/Chelsea: There's a new triangle about to heat up. Sally (Courtney Hope) sets her sights on Adam (Mark Grossman). Watch for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to return to town and keep her eyes on Adam, as he continues to set his sights on her and Sharon (Sharon Case). Meanwhile, his father cautions him to keep the pressure on ChancComm.

Kyle/Summer: Skyle (Michael Mealor and Hunter King) will return in the fall to spend time with their families.

