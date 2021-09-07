Abigail Spencer Returns to Grey's Anatomy For Season 18

Abigail Spencer and Kevin McKidd

Abigail Spencer is heading back to Grey Sloan. The former All My Children actress (ex-Becca Tyree) is returning to Grey's Anatomy for its upcoming 18th season. Spencer will reprise her role as Dr. Megan Hunt, the little sister of Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), according to Variety.

Spencer first appeared in the thirteenth season's finale after being presumed dead and missing for ten years during the Iraq War. Spencer stayed on until Season 15, when her character reunited with her fiancé Nathan (Martin Henderson) and moved to Los Angeles with her adopted son.

Look for Spencer to appear in the first episode of season 18 of Grey's Anatomy, which starts on Sept. 30 at 9 PM EST on ABC.