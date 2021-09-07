Beyond Salem's Zach Tinker Talks Freddie Smith "Passing The Torch" as Sonny

Steven Bergman Photography

Zach Tinker (ex-Fenmore, The Young and the Restless) is thrilled to be playing Sonny Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. The actor shared his thoughts on taking over the role from Emmy winner Freddie Smith with Soap Opera Digest.

He admitted he was surprised to find out he'd be playing Sonny, dishing:

Originally, in the breakdown I got from my agent, it was for a five-episode guest star as someone else, who was talking to Sonny in the scenes. So, when I got the call, they were like, ‘So, it’s not for Sonny’s love interest, it’s for Sonny, and it’s for the spin-off series,’ and I was like, ‘Spin-off series?!’ and they told me about BEYOND SALEM, so I got more than I expected to get, and it was a very pleasant surprise.

Tinker was happy to get Smith's "blessing" on assuming the part, saying:

I saw that Freddie released a thing on Instagram saying, ‘I’m not coming back to the role but this guy, Zach, is coming and I’m sure he’ll do a great job and good luck to him,’ and that made the transition feel a lot better,” the actor explains. “Someone passing a torch to you feels a lot better than feeling like you stole the torch, almost! So it was really nice to get his blessing, more or less, like, ‘Go kick some butt as Sonny and do your thing.’

Tinker wouldn't mind showing up on NBC's Days of Our Lives, either, explaining: