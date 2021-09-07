Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy confidently saunters into Shiela's hospital room, followed by Finn, who is trailing behind. (I imagine he's trying to keep up with his irritated wife!) Mind you, Sheila's still "knocked out," but Steffy don't care.

Steffy says she looks fine and twirls around to Finn. Finn tries to explain that Sheila collapsed . . . and it was sudden. Steffy explains that it was all a ploy to scare him. Finn remembers he's a doctor and tells Steffy they need to wait for the test results before any fakery can be confirmed.

Steffy gets upset and says they can wait to find out (then yells at Sheila) that's it all an act. Finn's still worried, but when Steffy digs in her heels (cue the creepy music), Sheila moves around in the bed like she's trapped in a dream. Steffy tries to be understanding with Finn, but she keeps going on about how bad Sheila is. Sheila keeps stirring and grabs the sheets. Steffy's voice must be like nails on a chalkboard to Finn's mother!

As Sheila struggles to reawaken, Steffy begs Finn to come around to her side for the sake of their family, but she also wants him to do it for himself. Leave her and never come back!

Meanwhile, Sheila's internal voice is screaming against Steffy's interference! She hopes Finn doesn't listen to Steffy and internally screams, "Don't leave your mother!"

