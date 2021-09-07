Charles Shaughnessy is reprising the role of ISA agent Shane Donovan on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. The fan-favorite actor chatted with Soap Hub about what makes this limited series special.

Shaughnessy found it easy to slip back into his old rapport with his castmates. He dished:

We all said that this was like stepping into a time portal and we had never left. When I was running lines with Drake [Hogestyn, John Black] and Deidre [Hall, Marlena Evans], it felt like we last did it 30 seconds ago — not 30 years. [Wryly] We’re a little grayer, a little slower, and we had to stop and take our medication

The Brit noted that DAYS holds a special place in his heart, explaining:

People have said to me over the years, ‘It must have been so much fun making The Nanny’ — and it was, however the most fun job I’ve ever had has been working on DAYS. It’s like being in a repertory company. You get so close with the cast. You rely on each other and you get to know each other. I’m happy to [come back to DAYS] anytime if they make it a proper story.

DAYS: Beyond Salem reminds Shaughnessy of old-school soaps. He observed: