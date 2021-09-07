Peacock

Lisa Rinna has slipped back into the shoes of ISA agent Billie Reed in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. The actress and reality star spoke to Today about reprising the role and how soaps schooled her in professionalism.

Rinna told Today:

I hold a special place in my heart for Billie Reed, and I love her probably — I'm closer to her than any character I've ever played, and it's always fun to go back and revisit her.

Rinna compared Beyond Salem's jewel-hunting adventure storyline to the vintage movie and film The Maltese Falcon. But whether Billie was home in Salem or on a mission, this role proved a great foundation for Rinna. She shared:

I really appreciate that training that I got 30 years ago because once you do a soap opera, you can pretty much do anything.

Have her kids ever seen her work? Rinna mused: