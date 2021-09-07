- Publish date:
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem's Lisa Rinna: Billie Reed Has "Special Place in My Heart"
Lisa Rinna has slipped back into the shoes of ISA agent Billie Reed in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. The actress and reality star spoke to Today about reprising the role and how soaps schooled her in professionalism.
Rinna told Today:
I hold a special place in my heart for Billie Reed, and I love her probably — I'm closer to her than any character I've ever played, and it's always fun to go back and revisit her.
Rinna compared Beyond Salem's jewel-hunting adventure storyline to the vintage movie and film The Maltese Falcon. But whether Billie was home in Salem or on a mission, this role proved a great foundation for Rinna. She shared:
I really appreciate that training that I got 30 years ago because once you do a soap opera, you can pretty much do anything.
Have her kids ever seen her work? Rinna mused:
They've definitely seen clips of Billie. ... And they haven't watched ‘Melrose (Place)’ but again, also, they're aware of it, they see clips of it. They've seen a lot of things, but, you know, your kids are your kids. They certainly aren't impressed.