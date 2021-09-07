September 7, 2021
Decider Wants You to Stream Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Soap fans, if you are on the fence about watching Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, don't be. Pop culture site Decider is letting you know you should tune into the Days of Our Lives spin-off. Writer Joel Keller reviewed the streaming show for Decider's Stream It or Skip It section and highly recommends tuning in. 

The site points to Jackée Harry (Paulina Price) as the hidden jewel of the show and states:

She brings a flair to Paulina that suits the bombastic soap opera format well. She started in soaps, starring on Another World before getting the role in 227 that made her a star.

That she does. To read the rest of his review, click here.

