General Hospital's Maurice Benard (Sonny) is loving playing his character as an amnesiac. As "Mike," Sonny is unaware of his past in Port Charles, which is something refreshing for the actor.

Benard explained to Soap Opera Digest:

I was told about the story before it started. I had my inkling of how it would go, but I was into it, to do something different, to play a different energy, to put my hands in my pocket, to be just more of a version of me, Maurice, than I do with Sonny. Sonny’s just [a] hard character to play, man … It’s a mother! It’s dark, it’s dreadful. His motor, his engine, is like at about third gear.

In contrast, he added:

I play Mike, I’m in first, second, maybe … I like Mike. I love Mike! I mean, it’s fun … I get a lot of comments like, 'We don’t care if you’re having a great time! Stop saying that! We want you back as Sonny!' And I understand that the audience, they want Sonny … Everybody’s entitled to how they feel and what they think [and] I think it’s going to be incredible when Sonny goes back to [Port Charles].

Currently, Nina (Cynthia Watros) is drawn to Sonny. Bernard raved about the actress, whom he called "so subtly good," but what makes a great leading lady? He mused: