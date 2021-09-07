Steven Bergman Photography

All My Children alum Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall Hart) holds her breakout role near and dear to her art. While looking back on her 30-year career, the actress spoke to TV Insider about what the iconic role meant to her.

Gellar called playing Kendall "the training ground for the rest of my career.” She added:

I made incredible friends at that time and I learned incredible work habits, and soap operas are an intense amount of work, and I’m incredibly grateful for that time and the people that I met.

She acknowledges her place in an important television genre, noting: