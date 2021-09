Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Sharon Case (Sharon) is celebrating 27 years in Genoa City. The Daytime Emmy winner took to Twitter to thank fans for their well wishes on the occasion of her anniversary.

She told viewers that their "love & support is so beautiful, fun, inspiring & appreciated." Then she expressed her gratitude, telling them how she "dearly love[s]" fans.

Read Case's sweet message below.