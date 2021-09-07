The View to Launch New Podcast Series Next Week

A week after its Season 25 premiere, The View will launch a podcast series. On Sept. 14, the chatfest will debut Behind the Table, which will feature co-hosts past and present, ABC News reports.

Weekly episodes will feature honest conversations, personal accounts of headline-making moments, and heretofore-unknown stories of behind-the-scenes drama. Meredith Vieira, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, and more will guest to spill details.

Take a listen at some of what's to come below.