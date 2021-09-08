Billie Reed Meets Jackie Cox in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem! (WATCH)

Ru Paul's Drag Race alum Jackie Cox is set to meet a certain Salemite on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Known for her Lisa Rinna drag character, Cox is going to meet Rinna-as-ISA agent Billie Reed on the Peacock limited series.

Fans can get a glimpse of the eagerly-anticipated showdown in an exclusive clip, courtesy of NewNowNext. Preview Jackie meeting Billie below, and tune into DAYS: Beyond Salem on Peacock.