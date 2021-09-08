Kimberlin Brown

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy is watching Sheila, who is now awake. Steffy doesn't seem to be afraid of someone who has terrorized many people, including her family. She tells Sheila to never come to her home again. Sheila seems weary from her ordeal so she seeks clarity. Steffy's home, and Sheila's child and grandchild? Steffy tells her not to say that, but Sheila points out that it be so.

Steffy just keeps on rolling. She lays out Sheila's big scheme, but Sheila only notes that Steffy has no sympathy. Sheila claims she loves her boys while she grimaces in pain, then adds how Finn has affection for her. Steffy just can't control herself. She lets Sheila know that she has no heart at all and Finn doesn't care.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Is Adamant That Finn Dump Sheila

Sheila however, knows differently. She points out that Finn has indicated how he feels, which stops Steffy cold in her tracks. Sheila directs Steffy to her phone and tells her to find Finn's number to read their text messages. Steffy actually thinks that Finn never responded to her.

You know that Sheila smile? It's happening as she watches Steffy see her husband's heart emoji to his birth mama. Sheila just grinds glass into Steffy's eyes as she tells Steffy that nothing will keep her from her son!

