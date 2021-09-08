She's done just about everything in showbiz, but Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne, The Bold and the Beautiful) is still going strong. The veteran actress got a big new role in a smash-hit CBS comedy. Read below to find out more about her new role, soap stars headlining holiday flicks, and more!

All My Children

Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will star in the Hallmark holiday flick Christmas at Castle Hart opposite Stuart Townsend

Another World

Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) stars in the action thriller Muti

As the World Turns

Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) will star in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie The Christmas Promise

The Bold and the Beautiful

Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) will appear in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie The Christmas Promise

Days of Our Lives

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) stars in the holiday flick Royally Wrapped Christmas, which will air on the Great American Country (GAC) network

General Hospital

One Life to Live

Zetna Fuentes (director) will direct for Hulu's limited series The Girl from Plainville

The Young and the Restless