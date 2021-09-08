September 8, 2021
Publish date:

Booked And Busy: The Bold And The Beautiful Alum Joins Hit CBS Comedy B Positive

Author:
Anna Maria Horsford

She's done just about everything in showbiz, but Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne, The Bold and the Beautiful) is still going strong. The veteran actress got a big new role in a smash-hit CBS comedy. Read below to find out more about her new role, soap stars headlining holiday flicks, and more!

  • Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) will star in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie The Christmas Promise

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) will appear in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie The Christmas Promise 
  • Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne) will recur on Season 2 of the CBS comedy B Positive as the "no-nonsense" manager of an assisted living facility

The Young and the Restless

  • Camryn Grimes pops up in a live-action imagining of the video game Song of Iron; watch here 
  • Tricia Cast (Nina) will appear in the upcoming horror anthology Death Breed; watch the trailer here
  • Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) hosts Bloomberg TV's The American Dream, focusing on inspirational stories 
  • Sara Endsley (ex-associate head writer) will write the screenplay for the Lionsgate holiday film The Fight Before Christmas

 

