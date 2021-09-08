- Publish date:
Booked And Busy: The Bold And The Beautiful Alum Joins Hit CBS Comedy B Positive
She's done just about everything in showbiz, but Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne, The Bold and the Beautiful) is still going strong. The veteran actress got a big new role in a smash-hit CBS comedy. Read below to find out more about her new role, soap stars headlining holiday flicks, and more!
- Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will star in the Hallmark holiday flick Christmas at Castle Hart opposite Stuart Townsend
- Jacob Young (ex-J.R.) is filming the digital drama series Bloodbath
- Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) stars in the action thriller Muti
- Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) will star in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie The Christmas Promise
- Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) will appear in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie The Christmas Promise
- Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne) will recur on Season 2 of the CBS comedy B Positive as the "no-nonsense" manager of an assisted living facility
- Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) stars in the holiday flick Royally Wrapped Christmas, which will air on the Great American Country (GAC) network
- Guy Wilson (ex-Will) will star in the digital drama series Bloodbath
- Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) appears in an ad for workplace tool Assemble
- Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) has released a new music video under the name Palmer; watch "Clean Cut" here
- Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) will headline Hallmark's Coyote Creek Christmas, playing a single dad
- Annie Wersching (ex-Amelia) will recur as the Borg Queen on Season 2 of Paramount+’s and CBS Studios’ Star Trek: Picard
- John Stamos (ex-Blackie) will reprise the starring role of Coach Marvyn Korn in Season 2 of Disney+'s The Big Shot, with production starting in 2022
- Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) has joined the Guillermo del Toro anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities
- Teresa Castillo (ex-Sabrina), Donnell Turner (Curtis), and Mark Lawson (ex-Dustin) are currently filming the Christmas movie Most Wanted Santa
- Zetna Fuentes (director) will direct for Hulu's limited series The Girl from Plainville
- Andrew Trischitta (ex-Jack) will star in the digital drama series Bloodbath
- Camryn Grimes pops up in a live-action imagining of the video game Song of Iron; watch here
- Tricia Cast (Nina) will appear in the upcoming horror anthology Death Breed; watch the trailer here
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) hosts Bloomberg TV's The American Dream, focusing on inspirational stories
- Sara Endsley (ex-associate head writer) will write the screenplay for the Lionsgate holiday film The Fight Before Christmas