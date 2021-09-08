Chris Haston for NBC

Days of Our Lives' Lindsay Arnold (Allie) is opening up about her character's love triangle. Allie harbors feelings for both Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Tripp (Lucas Adams). Arnold spoke to Soaps.com about who might be the right choice for Allie.

Tripp provides a sense of normalcy for Allie. Arnold explained:

She has been through so much this past year or two. Tripp is like an anchor, providing her with a safe space. And that might be what she needs more than anything right now, the stability that he represents. She hasn’t had that in a long time!

However, Allie's feelings for BFF-turned-business partner won't be denied. Arnold added:

I think what she feels for Chanel is such a deep, deep love. But she’s not sure what it all means. She’s never loved a girl so much, and she’s trying to figure out if it’s platonic or if it’s romantic. Where do those two things separate?

Who will Allie ultimately pick? The actress teased: