Eileen Davidson Returns to Bravo's Watch What Happens Live Tonight

Soap veteran and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson will return to her former stomping grounds tonight. Davidson, set to appear on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, will be a guest on the season premiere of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, the show's official account confirmed on Twitter.

WWHL posted:

Alongside Davidson will appear fellow ex-RHOBH cast member Camille Meyer. WWHL returns tonight on Bravo at 9 PM EST.