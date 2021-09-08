The Talk Kicks Off Season 12 With "Rock The Block" Party Sept. 13

CBS

On Sept. 13, The Talk will kick off its twelfth season with a "Rock the Block" party. The event will be held outside at CBS Studio Center’s Residential Street, located in Studio City, California. Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, and Jerry O’Connell will bring the fun outdoors for a block party, along with actor Lil Rel Howery and musical guest Daughtry.

Celeb chef Carla Hall will dish out tasty street food, while Bianca Ornelas, a visual artist, will show off her work in sidewalk chalk. The chatfest will welcome a live audience, made up of frontline and essential workers, in person. This will be the first live audience since March 2020; there will be exclusive giveaways and surprises, as well, which will continue throughout the week for at-home viewers.

Its studio boasts new, state-of-the-art graphics, and a plethora of famous guests will join in the first week back. Sept. 14 welcomes Cinderella star Idina Menzel, Sept. 15's guest is yet to be announced, Sept. 16 sees Cedric The Entertainer opening up about his hit sitcom and hosting the upcoming Emmys, and Sept. 17 brings music icon Gloria Estefan.

Watch the event Monday, Sept. 13, at 2 PM EST, on CBS, or stream it live and on demand on Paramount+.