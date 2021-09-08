DC

On today's Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver count down the Top 5 Actors We Hated in One Role, but Loved in a Different Role.

Share your Top 5 in the comments below!

RELATED: Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1013: Choices, People, Choices

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.