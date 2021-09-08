Vanna White And Pat Sajak Ink Deal With Wheel of Fortune Through 2023-2024 Season

Steven Bergman Photography

Wheel of Fortune is holding on to its familiar faces. Deadline reports that Vanna White and Pat Sajak have signed deals to stay with the game show through the 2023-2024 season. Sajak will now also be a consulting producer.

Jim Thornton, who will celebrate a decade as Wheel of Fortune's announcer, will become more a figure on screen this season. He will be featured at a podium at the start of each episode, at which point he will introduce the co-hosts.

Sajak's daughter Maggie will join the show as a social media correspondent, while the the iconic theme song, "Changing Keys," will receive a bit of a refreshment with a new arrangement. The "Final Spin" from Sajak has been nixed; the contestant controlling the Wheel at that time will spin to figure out how much each player is worth during the speed up round.

Sajak stated:

If you think about it, by doing the 'final spin' I, as host, had an impact on the outcome of the game and that has always bothered me because it just didn’t feel right. With this change, only the contestants determine the outcome of the game and the host does not impose themself in any way.

The "Free Play" wedge on the Wheel has been eliminated and replaced by a wedge for $850. Contestants who crack all three puzzles in the Triple Toss Up Round will get a $4,000 bonus, raising the amount the round is worth to $10,000.

The minimum amount that contestants can win on the Bonus Wheel has been increased to $39,000, paying homage to Wheel of Fortune's upcoming Season 39. And the "Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway" will be back, giving members of the Wheel Watchers Club the opportunity to take home each prize the contestant wins, up to grand prize, worth a million dollars.

Season 39 of Wheel of Fortune premieres Sept. 13.