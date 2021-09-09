Gossip Girl Reboot Renewed For Season 2 on HBO Max

HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed Gossip Girl for a second season.

During its first weekend on the platform, the reboot earned record viewership, trended at number one on Twitter, got 15 billion impressions on social media overall, and garnered 5.2 billion impressions from TikTok content inspired by the show.

The reboot's first six episodes premiered July 8 and are available to stream now; the second six episodes of Season 1 will premiere in November.

