Judy Justice to Debut Nov. 1 on IMDb TV

IMDb TV

Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin is headed back to the courtroom with a brand-new original series. Sheindlin's upcoming court show, Judy Justice on IMDb TV, will have three new members of Sheindlin's courtroom: bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk who is also Sheindlin's granddaughter.

Also joining the new project will be former Judge Judy executive producer and director Randy Douthit and co-executive producer Amy Freisleben, who have worked with Sheindlin for over 25 years on her previous series.

In a released statement Sheindlin said:

I am probably the luckiest on-air personality in the history of television to have had Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben shepherd my program for over two decades. They continuously make me look good. With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues. Our bailiff Kevin has been in charge of my security for the last three years. He comes from law enforcement, has a winning smile, a delightful personality, and is always professional. Whitney was a truly lucky find. A skilled court stenographer for 15 years, she brings warmth, great proficiency, and best of all, can refresh my memory in a heartbeat with her machine. I've known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She's smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?

New episodes of Judy Justice will be available every weekday on Amazon's IMDb TV. Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV, said in a joint statement:

Judge Judy Sheindlin has been instrumental in shaping the world of television for over 25 years, and she has been a weekday staple for advice, entertainment, and the best one-liners in the business. As we continue to build IMDb TV into a modern broadcast network, we are thrilled to have Judy Justice as a signature program that our streaming audiences can enjoy any time of day. Judge Sheindlin, Randy, and Amy have created a fresh court program, and we look forward to introducing Kevin, Whitney, and Sarah to viewers.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

The series debuts Nov. 1.