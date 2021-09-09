Kelly Clarkson on Talk Show Challenges: "I’m Trying to Be America’s Cheerleader"

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show is back on Sept. 13, but anyone expecting a slump from the Daytime Emmy-winning chatfest can think again. Kelly Clarkson is excited to deliver a show-stopping new season. She spoke to The New York Times about what viewers can expect from Season 3.

The resurgence of COVID-19 has made a lot of things more challenging, but Clarkson shared that hosting a talk show has made her expect the unexpected. Last year, filming remotely in Montana meant she had even more challenges to face. She recalled:

I’m trying to be America’s cheerleader. And I never completely broke down about it, but I definitely laughed hysterically at several moments.

Season 3 will serve as a chance to re-introduce Clarkson to more viewers, as she's set to eventually take over the slot currently held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Tracie Wilson, executive VP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, told the Times:

We are treating Season 3 like a launch. We’re putting everything behind it. Because we’re still an infant of a show and we have so much more to do. We’ve had so many stops and starts with the pandemic.

Clarkson opined that, just as her vocal accomplishments should not be compared to other singers, her achievements in daytime shouldn't be compared to other daytime hosts. She dished: