The View Alum Meghan McCain Signs on as DailyMail.com Columnist

After Meghan McCain's recent departure from the The View, viewers were wondering where she would turn up next. Now they have their answer! The Daily Mail has announced that McCain has signed on as a columnist for DailyMail.com.

In a statement, McCain expressed her joy at signing on for this next chapter. She shared:

It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut.

I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe.

