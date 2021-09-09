Melissa Ordway

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: Abby and Devon are relieved to find out that Mariah and the baby were on a wee walk. Now that Mariah is back at the Chancellor mansion, all is well. Mariah apologizes that Devon had to skip out on his exciting evening. Abby wheels Dominic off to dreamland.

Mariah and Devon are alone. Mariah explains she was just trying to help out because she didn't want to bother Abby at work. The wee baby Dominic was crying up a storm and Mariah didn't know how to handle it . . . she even called the pediatrician! The doc just told her to take a walk to get that baby to sleep.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Mariah and Devon Just Can't Quit Baby Dominic

Despite her valiant efforts at motherhood, Mariah admits she forgot her phone in all the kerfuffle and crumbled under the challenge. Devon disagrees and assures her she did what she was supposed to do and it worked out fine. Abby overhears Mariah tell Devon that motherhood is not for wimps.

Will Mariah's words strike fear into Abby's heart? Will Devon get tired of being called to the rescue when he has no investment? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!